CFRA raises its rating on Big Lots (BIG +10.5% ) to a Buy rating from Hold ahead of the retailer's earnings report on Friday.

Analyst Camilla Yanushevsky: "Our upgrade reflects positive fundamental trends. Looking bottom-up, during Apr-Q, BIG was well positioned to provide value and convenience to customers given labeling as essential... While we expect demand for food & consumables [29% of FY 20 sales] to moderate slightly in Jul-Q, we think 2019 'Store of the Future' investments in furniture, hard home & soft home (50% of sales; to get larger wallet share from stay-at-home trends), as well as e-commerce, are overlooked growth catalysts. We also like general merchandisers for their defensive features -- one of few discretionary industries to post positive price performance in 2008, up 7.1%."

CFRA lifts its price target on BIG to $40 (12X the 2021 EPS estimate) from $25. The average sell-side PT on Big Lots is $25.22.