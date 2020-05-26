Anaplan (PLAN -8.1% ) plummets as much as 10% after reporting a smaller than expected Q1 loss but withdrawing its full-year guidance and Y/Y billings growth slowed to 10% from 25% in the prior quarter.

But Piper Sandler analysts say Anaplan is a buy on weakness as the 10% biillings growth guidance was "better than feared," prompting the firm to raise its stock price target to $51 from $38.

"While economic uncertainty coupled with sales leadership changes may temper a rebound in the short run, we continue to view PLAN as a differentiated cloud software application with a compelling value proposition," Piper's Brent Bracelin writes.