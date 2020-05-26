Bullard sees unemployment at less than 10% by year-end

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard expects the U.S. economy will recover enough to bring the unemployment rate to just under 10% in Q4 vs. 14.7% last month.

That comes in better than a Bloomberg survey estimate of 10.3% in the last quarter of the year.

"Growth right now is probably the worst it's ever been," Bullard said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

Q3 will "very likely, right behind the worst quarter, will be the best quarter of all time on the growth perspective," he added.

Of course, the recovery hinges on how long businesses are shut down.

If they're closed for more than 120 days, "what you are risking here is that this morphs into a financial crisis, which makes things much worse" and that "morphs into a depression scenario," he said.

Bullard is not a voting member of the FOMC this year.