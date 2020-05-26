Granite (GVA +6.4% ) has been awarded the Child Project 4 portion of the Construction Manager/General Contractor ('CM/GC') contract of the Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project by the California Department of Transportation (‘Caltrans’) in Sacramento County, California.

Project scope includes the removal and replacement of four bridges over the Cosumnes River as well as replacing two existing railroad overhead and underpass bridges with a single new overhead bridge.

This contract is part of a phased delivery of the overall $158M project. The $16M project contract is included in Granite’s 2Q20 backlog.

Granite completed the early work portion of this project in December 2019. Construction materials for the project will be supplied by Granite’s Bradshaw Facility, and is expected to begin in June 2020 and conclude in October 2022.