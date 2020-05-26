Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) says its outlook for Q2 is for record-breaking sales and earnings.

The Q2 forecast includes an expectation for sales growth of 24% to 29% and comparable sales growth of 20% to 25%.

TSCO says gross profit performance continues to be strong with gross margin expansion anticipated for the quarter. Net incremental operating expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic are estimated to be at the high end of the company’s previous guidance range of $30M to $50M. EPS of $2.45 to $2.65 is anticipated vs. $1.77 consensus.

The company plans on rolling out new technology and services while capitalizing on its product categories and convenient shopping format.

Shares of Tractor Supply are up 6.11% AH to $118.00.

Source: Press Release