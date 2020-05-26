Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) initiates a $5M offering of convertible notes to current investor Strul Medical Group. In addition it announces the following transactions:

100% of its outstanding 2017 notes have been repaid or converted.

An agreement with certain holders of the 2017 notes under which the company will issue warrants to holders.

An agreement to exchange most of the outstanding warrants issued in January 2020 for common shares.

The company will have issued ~12.3M additional common shares pursuant to the above deals.