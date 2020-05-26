Stocks rally but trim gains as new China tensions arise

Stocks finished with strong gains but pulled back from highs of the day as investors were rattled by China trade headlines.
According to a Bloomberg report, the Trump administration is considering a range of sanctions on Chinese officials, businesses and institutions in response to China's democracy crackdown in Hong Kong.
The S&P 500 surged past 3,000 for the first time since early March but closed at 2,991 following the report, still +1.2%; Dow Jones +2.2%, Nasdaq +0.2%.
The S&P tech sector (-0.1%) tipped into the red following the report to close lower, while health care (-0.2%) also lagged.
Financial stocks (+5.2%) led today's rally on optimism over the economic reopening, with Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan all advancing more than 7%; industrials (+4.2%) and energy (+2.8%) also turned in strong performances.
U.S. Treasury yields settled mostly higher, with the 10-year yield up 4 bps at 0.70%.
WTI crude oil closed +3.3% to $34.35/bbl.