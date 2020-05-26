StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is seeing gradual improvement in total payment volume in April and May to date when compared with the second half of March.

STNE jumps 11% in after-hours trading.

Many of its clients were forced to suspend operations partially or completely starting at about mid-March, the payments company said.

Sees Q2 adjusted pretax margin at 20%-24% vs. 32.6% in Q1.

Q1 TPV of R$37.6B (US$7.03B) rose 42% Y/Y even though COVID-19 tempered the gain starting in mid-March.

Until March 15, TPV accelerated to 52% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted EPS of R$0.58 misses the average analyst estimate of R$0.72; declines from R$0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue and income of R$716.8M increases 34% Y/Y; beats the consensus estimate of R$669.7M.

Q1 take rate of 1.81%, roughly in line with Q4 2019 and down from 1.86% a year earlier.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

