GameStop (NYSE:GME) tells shareholders that nominees from Hestia Capital Partners and Permit Capital Enterprise Fund for the board lack the needed qualifications or experience

"Over the last two years, we have comprehensively refreshed our Board to oversee our business transformation strategy – GameStop Reboot. Our refreshed Board benefits from the fresh perspectives of our newest directors and the institutional memory of our longest-serving directors, all of which is critical to our successful execution of this transformation plan."

GameStop says the election of the dissident nominees would add nothing to the board and would only jeopardize the company's ability to continue to execute on its business transformation plan and its ability to create long-term value for stockholders.

Source: Press Release