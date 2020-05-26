Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) has reached agreement with institutional investor Starboard Value LP and its affiliates, the owner of an 8.7% stake in the company, on the nomination of three independent directors who will stand for election at next month's Annual Meeting. It will withdraw its director nominations as a result.

Three existing directors will not stand for reelection. A fourth director will resign no later than immediately following the Annual Meeting.

The board will also form a new Operating Committee that will work with management to establish operating margin targets.

Shares up a fraction after hours.