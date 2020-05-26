Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) +0.79% AH, to issue $500M senior unsecured medium-term notes in two tranches.

First tranche of $400M in senior unsecured medium-term notes, series 16 will have fixed annual coupon of 4.67%, maturing in May 2050.

Second tranche of $100M to be issued through a re-opening of PBA's 3.71% medium-term notes, series 7, due August 2026.

The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2020 and the net proceeds are intended to be used to repay indebtedness under its unsecured $2.5B revolving credit facility due May 2024.