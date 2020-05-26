Ascena Retail (NASDAQ:ASNA) announces that its board adopted a tax benefits preservation plan.

Under the tax benefits preservation plan, the company will issue a dividend of one right for each share held by stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 5.

The plan is designed to protect stockholder value by mitigating the likelihood of an ownership change that would result in significant limitations on ASNA's ability to use its net operating losses or other tax attributes to offset future income.

The plan will continue in effect until May 25, 2021, unless earlier terminated or the rights are earlier exchanged or redeemed by the board.

ASNA -1.44%=% after hours to $1.32.

Source: Press Release