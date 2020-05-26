Cboe to reopen trading floor June 8; shares +10%
May 26, 2020 4:34 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) gains 10% in after-hours trading after announcing plans to reopen its Cboe Options Exchange ("C1") trading floor in Chicago and resume trading operations on the floor — with modifications — on June 8.
- Trading on C1 has been available in an electronic-only trading mode since March 16, 2020.
- The C1 floor reopening plan is designed to accommodate open outcry trading activity and prioritize the safety of the trading floor community, which includes Cboe associates and trading permit holders.
- Protocols include: reconfiguring the trading floor to allow for social distancing and capacity limits, wearing face coverings, enhancing daily cleanings and sanitizing, conducting medical screening at the building entrances, and restricting trading floor access only to trading floor personnel who the TPH organization has notified Cboe of in advance.
- Cboe expects ~50% of the trading floor participants to return on June 8 to the newly reconfigured and larger trading space.