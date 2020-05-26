CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) falls 8.3% in after-hours trading after disclosing it collected 27% of April's billed cash rents and estimates collection rate for May at 25%-30%.

The majority of the REIT's tenants requested rent relief, either in the form of rent deferrals or abatements.

Expects to collect a significant portion of April and May rents later in 2020 and into 2021, but can't estimate a recovery rate at this time.

CBL has placed a number of tenants in default for non-payment of rent.

As of May 25, 66 of CBL's 68 owned or managed malls have reopened.

Has been able to achieve debt service payment deferrals for a portion of its secured loans; however, securitized lenders, in general, have shown minimal flexibility in amending loan payments.

"We have addressed nearly all of our major debt maturities for 2020 and are in discussions with existing lenders for certain 2021 secured loan maturities," said CEO Stephen D. Lebovitz.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 26 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 21 cents and falls from 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue $167.6M vs. $173.5M consensus estimate and down from $198.0M in Q1 2019.

Q1 total portfolio same-center net operating income fell 8.7% vs. a year ago.

Portfolio occupancy as of March 31, 2020 was 89.5% vs. 91.2% at Dec. 31, 2019.

Same-center mall occupancy was 87.8% vs. 89.8% at Dec. 31, 2019.

