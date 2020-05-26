Repay to use stock offering proceeds to buy Hawk Parent LLC units
May 26, 2020 4:58 PM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)RPAYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) slips 1.7% in after-hours trading after it kicks off a public offering of 8M shares of class A common stock.
- Intends to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.2M shares.
- Plans to use proceeds from the sale of 4M shares (or 5.2M if greenshoe option is exercised in full) to acquire an equivalent number of outstanding units representing limited liability company interests of Hawk Parent Holdings LLC owned by CC Payment Holdings, L.L.C., an entity controlled by Corsair Capital LLC and its affiliates, for cash.
- Plans to use the rest of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include future acquisitions, satisfaction of earnout obligations from prior acquisitions and working capital.