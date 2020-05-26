Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) jumps 49% after hours on the heels of positive real-world data on Vibativ (telavancin), an injectable antibacterial first approved in the U.S. in September 2009 for complicated skin and skin structure infections.

The Telavancin Observational Use Registry, aimed at recording a range of data on patients with Gram-positive infections treated with Vibativ, assessed 151 patients with endocarditis and/or bacteremia regardless of etiology.

Based on 132 patients with an available assessment at the conclusion of telavancin therapy, the clinical response rate was 74.2% (n=98/132). 10.6% (n=14/132) failed treatment while 15.2% (n=20/132) experienced an indeterminate outcome.

There was no change in creatinine clearance (measure of kidney function) in 75.3% of patients with values recorded at the beginning and end of telavancin therapy.