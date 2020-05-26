Among a new set of bills signed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is legislation putting limits on app fees from food delivery companies.

The bills include prohibitions on third-party delivery services like Postmates (POSTM), DoorDash (DOORD), Uber (NYSE:UBER) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from charging restaurants a fee for phone orders that don't result in an actual sale, and caps on fees they can charge of more than 15% an order for delivery and 5% for any other charge.

The new laws go into effect June 3.