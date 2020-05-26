Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is up 4.5% postmarket after the news that it's joining the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

It's moving in to replace Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), set to be acquired by Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Meanwhile, Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is up 4% alongside a move to the S&P MidCap 400; it's there to replace Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), which is moving down to the SmallCap 600 to take the place of Noble (NYSE:NE), which S&P says is no longer representative of a small-cap.

The moves are all effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 1.