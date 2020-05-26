BTIG picks up Donnelley Financial coverage as a bull

  • BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiates coverage of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) with a Buy rating on the belief that the company is well-positioned to shift its business mix to focus on software solutions, a faster growth, higher margin business.
  • Sets price target of $11 based on 5.5x BTIG's FY22E adjusted EBITDA of $138.5M; implies 40% upside potential vs. today's closing price.
  • Sees focus on cloud-based software solutions boosting margins and earnings growth.
  • Palmer believe DFIN's shares are overlooked and undervalued due to misperceptions: "that it is essentially a printing company, that its balance sheet is problematic, and that it faces significant execution risk in its transition away from legacy print solutions."
  • Palmer's Buy rating is more optimistic than the Quant rating of Neutral and is more in line with Wall Street analysts' average Bullish rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
