BTIG picks up Donnelley Financial coverage as a bull
May 26, 2020 5:30 PM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)DFINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiates coverage of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) with a Buy rating on the belief that the company is well-positioned to shift its business mix to focus on software solutions, a faster growth, higher margin business.
- Sets price target of $11 based on 5.5x BTIG's FY22E adjusted EBITDA of $138.5M; implies 40% upside potential vs. today's closing price.
- Sees focus on cloud-based software solutions boosting margins and earnings growth.
- Palmer believe DFIN's shares are overlooked and undervalued due to misperceptions: "that it is essentially a printing company, that its balance sheet is problematic, and that it faces significant execution risk in its transition away from legacy print solutions."
- Palmer's Buy rating is more optimistic than the Quant rating of Neutral and is more in line with Wall Street analysts' average Bullish rating (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).