Crude oil futures have climbed the $30/bbl level that represents breakeven for some U.S. upstream operators, which soon could result in the restoration of shut-in wells as the coronavirus pandemic begins to subside, S&P Global Platts reports.

Front-month crude futures have been trading above $30/bbl only since May 18, but contracts out along the curve have been holding there for longer; the December contract, for example, briefly dipped below $30/bbl in late April but traded today above $36.

"Starting in July, we could see a lot of the shut-ins [wells] start to come back" with more buyer interest for Nymex July crude, says Bernadette Johnson, VP of market intelligence for data provider Enverus.

The percentage of wells that would be profitable at $30 is not large, but on the low-cost end of the producer spectrum, S&P Global estimates in the Delaware portion of the Permian Basin, 33% of new wells would be profitable at $30/bbl WTI while just 4% of new wells in the Bakken shale would be profitable.

Since operators have continued to reduce well costs in recent years and especially want to avoid unnecessary spending now, they may find it economic to drill wells now and complete and place them online next year as oil prices improve, analysts say.

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP