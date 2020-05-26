Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) -3.6% after-hours following news of a secondary offering of more than 10.2M units by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) on a bought deal basis to a syndicate of underwriters for distribution to the public.

The selling unitholders will sell the LP units at $48.85/unit for ~$500M in gross proceeds, which would rise if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase up to an additional 15% of units and sell at the offering price.

BAM currently owns ~61% of Brookfield Renewable's issued and outstanding LP units; upon the closing of the offering, BAM would own 57% of the units.