Intelsat (OTCPK:INTEQ) is buying in to the FCC's plan for an accelerated clearing of the U.S. C-band spectrum, saying it's filed a commitment with the agency to give up its airwaves for auction.

That move preserves its position for a payout in the coming sale. It filed for bankruptcy as part of a move to raise cash needed to prepare the spectrum for auction.

The company joins peer SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), its C-Band Alliance cohort, in committing to the auction ahead of a May 29 deadline. That auction is set to begin Dec. 8.

The companies will draw a share of up to $9.7B for surrendering the midband airwaves to be redeployed in 5G network development; they could also share in another $3.3B-$5.2B in cost reimbursement.