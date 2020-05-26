Boeing (NYSE:BA) is poised to announce job cuts of its Seattle-area engineering workforce this week, according to multiple reports.

A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace union which represents 17,600 Boeing employees says the company told the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.

The Puget Sound Business Journal reported Boeing plans to lay off thousands of workers, and a union official confirmed the report that the company had told union leaders to expect cuts of 15%-20% of its membership.

CEO Dave Calhoun said in April that Boeing would cut employees by ~10% through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary.