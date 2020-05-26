The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that state courts are the proper forum for lawsuits alleging oil companies promoted their work as environmentally responsible when they knew it was contributing to climate change.

The lawsuits claim Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP), BP, Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and other major oil companies created a public nuisance and should pay for damage from climate change.

The ruling overturned a decision by a federal judge, who had tossed out lawsuits brought by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland, and could eventually lead to trials in lawsuits by California cities and counties seeking damages.

But in the meantime, the 3-0 rulings likely will meet continued challenges that could include a review by a larger 9th Circuit panel and, eventually, review by the U.S. Supreme Court.