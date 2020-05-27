Tesla to cut prices for some models in North America, China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to cut prices of its electric vehicles in North America, however, it is not clear by how much prices will be cut or when it would take effect, reports Reuters.

The company has ramped up car production in its Fremont, California factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The price cut comes as the coronavirus crisis has wiped off demand for new vehicles.

Tesla China said in a Weibo post it will cut prices for the Model S and Model X cars it imports, but keep prices of locally-made Model 3 cars unchanged.