Ford (NYSE:F) halts production at Kansas city assembly plant on the transit side after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The protocol is to deep clean and disinfect the employees’ work area, equipment, team area and the path that the employee took while at the plant today.

"We are temporarily pausing production at Kansas City Assembly Plant – on the Transit side – until the deep cleaning is completed. We are notifying people known to have been in close contact with the infected individual and asking them to self-quarantine for 14 days,” the company said in a statement.

Press Release