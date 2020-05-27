Shares of Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) rose 1.1% in AH trading on Tuesday as the pizza chain reported 14% growth for U.S. same-store sales in the first two months of Q2.

International sales results continued to "be choppy," however, rising just 1% from March 23 to May 17.

"We are seeing a tailwind as consumer behavior across the restaurant industry has shifted toward delivery and carryout, though we are not sure whether this trend will continue for the remainder of the second quarter or how long this tailwind may last," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.