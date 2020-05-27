"Beginning July 6, assuming external conditions allow, we'll start to open more buildings in more cities. This will give Googlers (GOOG, GOOGL) who need to come back to the office - or, capacity permitting, who want to come back - the opportunity to return on a limited, rotating basis (think: one day every couple of weeks, so roughly 10% building occupancy)" CEO Sundar Pichai told employees.

"In the September timeframe (again, assuming conditions allow), we will further scale the rotation program, building over time to 30 percent capacity."

"Because we still expect that most Googlers will be largely working from home for the rest of this year, we’ll be giving each Googler an allowance of $1,000 USD, or the equivalent value in your country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture."