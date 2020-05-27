Twin decisions by Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on Tuesday are stirring partisans on both sides of the political debate over the policing of social media and free speech.

Twitter applied a fact-checking label to a tweet from President Trump about the potential for fraud involving mail-in ballots - marking its first usage for non-COVID news - though it denied a widower's request to delete the president's post which circulated conspiracy theories about his wife's death (a former congressional staff member for Joe Scarborough).

Trump lashed out in response, saying, "Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

