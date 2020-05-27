The coronavirus crisis been "staggering in both its scale and swiftness," warned the IEA in its annual World Energy Investment report, stating global energy investment will tumble by 20% - or by $400B - compared to last year.

Worst hit will be the U.S. shale sector, which will see investment drop by half in 2020, even as oil prices rally.

"It has always been under pressure, but now access to capital and investment confidence is drying up," said the agency's executive director, Fatih Birol.

