Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) has priced its $1B aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due September 1, 2023 and $1.2B senior notes due September 1, 2025.

The Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.670% and 4.250%, respectively.

Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding amounts under senior secured bridge loan facility and to finance the cash portion of the consideration in connection with exchanges of 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is May 29.

