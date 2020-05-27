The Treasury Department could impose controls on transactions and freeze assets of Chinese officials and businesses for implementing a new national security law that brings into question "one country, two systems."

Other measures under consideration include visa restrictions for Chinese Communist Party officials, Bloomberg reports.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6% overnight as President Trump said he believes Hong Kong will lose its status as Asia's financial hub if the new law proceeds.

