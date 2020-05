Wall Street is looking to continue Tuesday's rally as U.S. stock index futures point to gains of more than 1% at the open.

Stocks surged yesterday on optimism about economies reopening and the potential development of a coronavirus vaccine, while sentiment got a boost from the reopening of the NYSE's famed trading floor.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Congress will "probably" have to pass another coronavirus relief bill and will decide whether to do so in the coming weeks.