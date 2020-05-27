U.S. ambitions to reclaim independence as a spacefaring nation will be on display this afternoon as astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken are sent into space from American soil for the first time since 2011.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon (SPACE) beat Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Starliner to the finish line for today's 4:33 p.m. liftoff in a chance to become the first private company to fly humans into orbit.

"All the teams are go," said NASA's Kathy Lueders, as odds of acceptable launch weather improved to 60%.

Besides NASA's Commerical Crew program, the mission to the ISS could herald an upcoming era of space travel in which private businesses ferry humans to low-Earth orbit and beyond.