Scorpio Tankers prices $25M 7.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025

  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) has priced its public offering of $25M of 7.00% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due June 30, 2025.
  • The interest will be payable in arrears on the 30th day of March, June, September and December of each year, commencing on June 30, 2020.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $3.75M of notes issued in minimum denominations of $25 and integral multiples of $25 in excess thereof.
  • The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2020.
