Under its Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program, the FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) 360 mg + Yervoy (ipilimumab) 1 mg/kg with two cycles of platinum-doublet chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-small cell lung cancer with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

The therapy is approved for patients with squamous or non-squamous disease and regardless of PD-L1 expression.

On May 15, the FDA approved BMY's Opdivo + Yervoy for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer with no EGFR or ALK mutations.