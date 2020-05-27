BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) up 1.6% premarket despite revenue and earnings miss.

Net income of C$689M (-54% Y/Y) and adj. net net income of C$715M (-53% Y/Y) were severely impacted by total provision for credit losses of C$1.12B, up C$942M from 2Q19.

Revenue decline 3.4% Y/Y as growth in the P&C businesses was more than offset by lower revenue in market-sensitive businesses.

Return on equity (ROE) was 5.3% vs. 13.6% in 2Q19, adjusted ROE was 5.5% vs. 13.9% in 2Q19.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 11.0% as at April 30, 2020 vs. 11.4% at the end of Q1 due to loan growth.

Maintains quarterly dividend of C$1.06/share.

Conference call at 7:15 ET

Press Release