Repare Therapeutics, a precision oncology company, has entered into an exclusive, worldwide research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will leverage Repare’s CRISPR-enabled genome-wide synthetic lethal target discovery platform, SNIPRx, to jointly identify multiple synthetic lethal precision oncology targets for drug candidates.

Repare will grant BMY exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutics for select validated synthetic lethal precision oncology targets discovered under the collaboration.

Bristol-Myers will make an upfront payment of $65M, which includes a $15M equity investment in Repare.

Repare will be eligible to receive up to ~$3B in license fees and sales-based milestones, in addition to royalty payments.