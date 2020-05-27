There is another casualty in the retail sector as Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) confirms that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The retailer says the process will ultimately provide it with an opportunity to continue navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and emerge as a stronger company by early fall 2020. About a third of its 687 stores will be closed.

As part of the bankruptcy process, Tuesday Morning obtained a commitment from its existing lender group to provide $100M of debtor-in-possession financing.

TUES -32.0% premarket to $0.17.

Source: Press Release