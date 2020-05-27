There will not be a mega-merger between alliance partners Renault (OTC:RNSDF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and Mitsubishi Motors (OTC:MMTOY), as the automakers plan to work more closely on vehicle development and reduce costs while staying independent.

The new plan is for the companies to share production more systematically in a so-called "leader-follower system, with one company leading for a particular type of vehicle and geography and the others following." The alliance trio aims to produce only about 50% of the same volume by 2025 on a narrower model lineup and hopes to cut investment per model in the scheme by up to 40%.