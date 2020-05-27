Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) has filed a patent application with the USPTO concerning a method of inhibiting, preventing, or treating neurological injuries due to viral, bacterial, fungal, protozoan, or parasitic infections in humans and in animals via administration of ANVS401 or related compounds.

The company believes its compound could help with the treatment of neurological diseases associated with COVID-19 and other infections, as ANVS401 has been shown to protect nerve cells against the ill effects of an increase of neurotoxic proteins in the brain.