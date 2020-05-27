Susquehanna upgrades Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) to a Positive rating from Neutral after noting that exceptional execution and operational discipline from the retailer were on full display in FQ1.

"HIBB's best-in-class digital and omni-channel capabilities are leading to improved customer engagement, retention, and acquisition. Further, with a store fleet located primarily in off-mall and rural locations, we think HIBB holds a distinct advantage over competitors," writes analyst Sam Poser.

Poser also says Hibbett has ample liquidity and the financial wherewithal to endure the current challenging environment after ending FQ1 with $106.2M in cash, and indicated cash burn of $10M in the quarter. "We expect cash burn to be even less over the next several quarters, as stores continue to reopen," he notes.

Susquehanna assigns a price target of $25 to Hibbett to rep more than 30% upside potential.