"We will strongly regulate, or close them down," tweets the president on the subject of social media companies, which he feels are attempting to silence conservative voices.

"Clean up your act. NOW."

Interested names: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Updated: At 10:22 a.m., President Trump tweeted "Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!"

