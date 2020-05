Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Q2 earnings was down 55% Y/Y due to increased provision for credit losses of C$2,830M, up C$2,404M from last year.

Total PCL ratio on loans was 165 bps, up 139 bps from Q1. PCL ratio on impaired loans of 37 bps increased 16 bps from Q1, due to higher PCL on impaired loans mainly in Capital Markets.

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11.7%, down 30 bps from Q1.

ROE of 7.3% is down 1020 bps from 2Q19 and down 1030 bps from Q1.

Maintains quarterly dividend of C$1.08/share.

Conference call at 8:15 ET.

Prior: Royal Bank of Canada EPS misses by C$0.54, misses on revenue