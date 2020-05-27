Synthetic Biologics (NYSEMKT:SYN) has entered into an agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), granting the company an option for an exclusive license to intellectual property and technology for the use of intestinal alkaline phosphatase to maintain GI and microbiome health, diminish systemic inflammation and treat age-related disorders. The company intends to use the license to advance SYN-020, a recombinant bovine intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat and prevent metabolic and inflammatory diseases associated with aging.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synthetic Biologics is granted exclusive rights to negotiate a worldwide license with MGH to commercially develop SYN-020.