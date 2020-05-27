Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) inks a 10-year agreement with Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) aimed at co-developing and co-commercializing the latter's pipeline of cancer candidates.

Under the terms of the deal, RCUS will receive $175M upfront plus a $200M equity investment (at $33.54/share) from GILD, up to $1.225B in opt-in and milestone payments and tiered high-teens-to-low-twenties royalties on GILD-licensed products ex-U.S.

GILD will receive immediate rights to zimberelimab and opt-in rights to all other RCUS candidates, including AB154, AB928 and AB680, contingent on the payment of fees ranging from $200M - 275M per program (after delivery of a qualifying data package from RCUS).

If GILD elects to in-license AB154, then RCUS will be eligible to receive up to $500M in regulatory approval milestones. It will have the right to opt in to all other programs upon paying $150M per program after RCUS delivers the respective qualifying data package.

If GILD exercises its option on a particular program, the parties will co-develop and share global development costs and will co-commercialize and share profits in the U.S. (unless RCUS opts out). GILD will own exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S.

GILD will provide up to $400M in R&D support to RCUS over the contract term and will have the right to appoint two people to RCUS's board.

The transaction should close next quarter.

RCUS will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the partnership.