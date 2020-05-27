Wedbush Securities hikes its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $800 from $600 and takes its bull-case PT all the way up to $1,350.

"While 2Q delivery numbers remain in flux due to a host of logistical issues as well as overall lockdown conditions now starting to ease across the US and Europe, it appears underlying demand for Model 3 in China is strong with a solid May and June likely in the cards and clear momentum heading into 2H," writes analyst Dan Ives.

"We believe that the China growth story is worth $300 per share to Tesla as this EV penetration is set to ramp significantly over the next 12 to 18 months. In what has been a defining chapter of challenges and skeptics around the Tesla story, the company has instead curtailed its cost structure while getting the engines back running in Fremont to meet underlying pent-up consumer demand which remains volatile given the current near-term backdrop," he adds.