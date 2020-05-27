Europe climbs on €750B recovery plan

  • The euro is up 0.4% to $1.1027, while the Euro Stoxx 50 is ahead by 2.2%, as the EU unveiled plans to borrow €750B to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The Franco-German initiative was called a "breakthrough" and a "historic" step as Berlin had always opposed the idea of jointly-issued debt, even during previous crises.
  • "We really have to see this is a reaction to the size of the program being bigger and the European Commission not being deterred from the opposition that is visible in some member states," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank.
  • ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, DLBR, UEUR
