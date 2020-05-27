Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announces positive topline data from a 37-subject open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, BRIGHT, evaluating Zygel (cannabidiol) transdermal gel (ZYN002) in children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder.

Statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements from baseline in all five subscales of the Aberrant Behavior Checklist were observed at week 14.

No new safety signals were observed.

18 participants have enrolled in an open-label extention.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.