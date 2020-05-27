Bank of America thinks a sale by eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) of the Classifieds business could come sooner rather than later with multiple bidders in the mix.

Analyst Justin Post crunches the numbers - "If we assume Classifieds is sold at an 8x 2021E Revenue multiple, a premium multiple considering the high margin profile (30%+ non-GAAP operating margin), we would get an $8.3bn valuation for the segment, in the lower half of the reported possible bid range at $8bn to $10bn. An $8.3bn value for Classifieds would imply a 21x multiple on our 2021 profit estimate of $389mn (segment profit is referred to as a non-GAAP operating margin, which could be close to EBITDA). We think a 21x segment multiple could be in-line with the higher end of recent transactions in the classifieds space."

Post and team view a potential sale of Classifieds between $8B and $10B as an overall positive for the stock due to issues for Classifieds in 2020 and implied residual core eBay valuation.

BofA keeps a Neutral rating on eBay and price objective of $44.00.